Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division have announced the second and last DLC for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch is on the way next week. Murder On Eridanos will throw you into the middle of a murder mystery out in a brand new area as you'll have to put the clues together to figure out who the murderer is. With all the fun space-themed items you could ever want from the game in this DLC. The content will be released on September 8th, 2021, as we have a preview of it for you here.