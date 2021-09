Graveyard-Keeper-Savefile-Editor is an open source tool for Graveyard Keeper created by NetroScript. It can load and save *.dat files. Additionally you can export the loaded save to JSON, which has a similar structure to the original .json save files. (The difference is, that information about types of variables is saved in the file, meaning every value is wrapped in an object). When exporting to JSON you can also choose .html to have a website where you can relatively easily edit the save in the browser console and then export it again.