The Alabama State Hornets take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, Sat. at 11 am. The Hornets are coming off a shortened offseason as their original fall season was moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing only six games and finishing with a 3-3 record, they would like to pick up where they left off. Auburn, on the other hand, has had a very well-rested off-season They finished last season with a record of 6-4 and look to improve this coming season. Now we all know this looks like a very one-sided matchup but there are some very interesting elements to keep an eye out for.