SMU starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai met with the media on Tuesday to share his thoughts on winning the quarterback battle, his expectations for 2021 and much more. On the difference between fall camp and game week: "For starters, we have a lot of scout work so get a bunch of Abilene looks that we would normally not do in fall. Think the excitement picked up a little bit. Everyone's so excited to hit another guy that's not your teammate. This team's really excited about what we're going to do."