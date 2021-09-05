CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Three takeaways from Montana State's game at Wyoming

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
 6 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyoming — In its first game since 2019, Montana State was aggressive. The Bobcats’s strength and speed was on par with their higher-level opponent. Against his former team, Brent Vigen nearly led the Bobcats in his first game as a head coach to an upset win over Wyoming, but the Cowboys scored 16 points in the final quarter for a 19-16 victory on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the game.

