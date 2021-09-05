Mary Lou Harmon

Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother church passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 73. She is survived by her son, Steve (Jessica) Harmon of Moscow Mills, MO; two daughters, Kathy (John) Kersting of Moscow Mills, MO, and Bridget (Brian) Hemmer of Moscow Mills, MO; two brothers, Bill (Pat) Rhodes of Moscow Mills, MO, and Jim (Karen) Rhodes of Wentzville, MO; seven sisters, Carol (Len) Kohler of Dardenne, MO, Vickie (Dan) Zerr of Dardenne, MO, Jane (Rick) Freise of Wentzville, MO, Dianne (Steve) Perotti of Shelbina, MO, Connie (Mike) Boylan of Warrenton, MO, Sue (Scott) Cary of Warrenton, MO, and Sally (Curt) Garrett of Wright City, MO; 12 grandchildren, Adelaide & Olivia Kersting, Isabelle (Trace) Armstrong, Alexander, Ethan, Elizabeth, Audrey, Abigail, Emmett, & Evelyn Hemmer, Natalie & Steven Harmon; and great-grandson, Harrison Armstrong. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Adelaide Rhodes nee Hakenwerth.