Random Review: Book on race in America to be discussed

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllison Davis-White Eyes of Corvallis will review "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series. The program will take place online on Wednesday via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/,. Davis-White Eyes, is director...

