Halftime Report: Georgia leads Clemson 7-0

In a game where offense has been hard to come by, Georgia finds itself leading 7-0 thanks to a Christopher Smith pick six midway through the second quarter.

Georgia has held Clemson to 1 rushing yard tonight but has only accounted for 42 of its own.

Like I said, not much offense.

If there’s one big takeaway from this game so far, it’s that this Georgia defense is absolutely ferocious.

Georgia has held Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagelelei to just 89 yards on 10/20 passing. Georgia has been applying pressure and rattling the young quarterback.

But for Clemson, the Tigers are likely proud of their defensive effort as well.

Star quarterback JT Daniels has not been able to do much. He’s 13/16 for only 68 passing yards.

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny missed a short field goal that should have given Georgia an earlier lead.