Asthma, COPD Tied to Worse COVID-19 Outcomes

St. Cloud Hospital COVID-19 numbers aren't better or worse this week compared to last week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me again this week. He says the COVID-19 Delta variant surge continues with numbers hospitalized in the mid 50s with 18 of those in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. The week before Morris indicated that CentraCare had 57 people hospitalized with 20 of them in the ICU. Based on that there is a slight drop in the amount of people hospitalized this week. Morris says 90% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. He says those who have been vaccinated and are hospitalized are 75-plus years of age or older.