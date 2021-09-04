CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting Long-Term Complications After Sepsis-Associated Acute Kidney Disease

Sepsis is the most commonly identified risk factor for acute kidney injury (AKI), according to published research. “While we know that sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI) has significant short-term complications—including an increased mortality risk—the long-term follow up of patients with SA-AKI remains understudied,” says Alexander H. Flannery, PharmD, PhD. It...

