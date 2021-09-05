CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IA

Margie Alice Volesky

thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Margie Alice Volesky, 92, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, of natural causes at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Newhall with Father Craig E. Steimel as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church before Mass on Tuesday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with a rosary recited at 9 a.m. Interment will be in St. Patrick's & St. Paul's Cemetery, Watkins. Masks are recommended at church.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Brooklyn, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Marengo, IA
City
Newhall, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
City
Solon, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Person
Alice Paul
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Haven Nursing Home#St Patrick#High School#Mt Mercy Junior College#Camp Courageous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy