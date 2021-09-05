Margie Alice Volesky
Margie Alice Volesky, 92, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, of natural causes at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Newhall with Father Craig E. Steimel as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church before Mass on Tuesday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with a rosary recited at 9 a.m. Interment will be in St. Patrick's & St. Paul's Cemetery, Watkins. Masks are recommended at church.www.thegazette.com
