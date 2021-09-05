Laurie Jean Barrett

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLaurie Jean Barrett, 62, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and socially distance.

