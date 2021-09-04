CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

By Ally Blake
KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - A snake located at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo’s venom could be used to treat COVID. The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and now it could help in the fight against Covid-19. “They were using a cell culture from some monkey species. In that cell culture, it prohibited growth of the Covid virus. So it actually attaches on the virus and stops it from growing,” said Kristen Wiley, Co-director of the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.

