CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

Chelbie Turtle crowned 2021-2022 Miss Cherokee

stilwelldemocrat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelbie Turtle, 20, of Park Hill, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2021-2022 during the annual leadership competition held at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Tahlequah Saturday. As Miss Cherokee, Turtle will represent the Cherokee Nation as a goodwill ambassador to promote the government, history, language and culture of the tribe for the next year. She also receives a $6,000 scholarship, an increase of the previous $3,000 scholarship given to winners of the Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition.

www.stilwelldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cherokee Nation#The Nsu Honors Program#Warner
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Claremore, OK
City
Park Hill, OK
City
Salina, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy