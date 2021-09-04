Chelbie Turtle crowned 2021-2022 Miss Cherokee

Chelbie Turtle, 20, of Park Hill, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2021-2022 during the annual leadership competition held at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Tahlequah Saturday. As Miss Cherokee, Turtle will represent the Cherokee Nation as a goodwill ambassador to promote the government, history, language and culture of the tribe for the next year. She also receives a $6,000 scholarship, an increase of the previous $3,000 scholarship given to winners of the Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition.