Syracuse 29, Ohio 9

Are you feeling anxious? Excited? Easily distracted or simply filled with dread by the fact that the Syracuse Orange football team kicks off in just eight days?. If so, you’re not alone. As someone who’s been covering this team ad nauseam for nearly a decade, I can tell you there are many parts of me that very much want the season to start ASAP, while the rest... could probably wait a few weeks. Syracuse football is currently filled with a ton of uncertainty — far more of it than I would’ve assumed back in December 2018 — and that’s a cause for worry, consternation and usually, fan aggravation that winds up heading my way at some point.