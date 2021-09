Someone needs to reply to the editorial ("Wake-up call: California is running out of water") about water in the Sunday paper. The problem isn’t a lack of water. The problem is that we don’t think about the problem, until it is a problem. Remember the man who fell out of a 10-story building. People heard, at each floor, his remark, “So far, so good!” The man needs to plan his future earlier than his arrival below. The state needs to think about water during wet years.