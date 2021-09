One goal was all the Stony Brook women’s soccer needed to grab its first victory of the season. With its home opener against Quinnipiac canceled due to conditions from Hurricane Henri, the Seawolves’ season debut at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium was pushed back a week to Sunday, Aug. 29 versus the Columbia Lions. By putting together their second shutout in four days, a lone score early on in the second half was enough to put Stony Brook in the win column.