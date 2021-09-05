CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Volleyball (9/4): Nebraska stays perfect, K-State goes 2-0, Creighton downs UNI

By Trevor Maeder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State went 2-0, Nebraska was dominant and Creighton edged Northern Iowa in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Northwest Missouri State (4-0): The Bearcats stayed flawless with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of Illinois-Springfield and a five-set win (25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 16-25, 17-15) over No. 5 Tampa. In the win over Illinois-Springfield, Payten Kirchhoefer led the way with 13 kills while Jaden Ferguson and Rachel Sturdevant each had eight. Maddy Ahrens served three aces and recorded 27 assists while Alyssa Rezac added 13 helpers. Hannah Koechl led the Bearcats in digs with 16 and Sophie McMullen added 13.

