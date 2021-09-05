CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Tyson Foods workers get paid sick leave; 75% vaccinated

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Tyson Foods is offering paid sick leave for the first time to its front-line workers. It’s part of an agreement that secured union support for its mandate that all U.S. employees get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The meatpacking giant said 75% of its 120,000 U.S....

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Paid Sick Leave#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Could Be Forced to Give Up Your Paycheck If You're Unvaccinated

Over the summer, many companies began to transition back to in-person work after 18 months of Zoom meetings from home. New precautions were put in place in many workplaces to help keep employees safe, including mandatory vaccinations in some cases. From employees of Google to teachers in Washington state, many people were required to get vaccinated in order to work alongside other staff. And that will only become more prevalent now that President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few major companies are now forcing them out without pay.
IndustryCNBC

Delta Air Lines' $200 per month experiment for changing unvaccinated employees' minds seems to be working

Americans infamously vote with their wallets. Turns out, they may get vaccinated against Covid with their wallets, too. In the two weeks since Delta Air Lines announced a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated employees, 20% of Delta's unvaccinated employees have already gotten the jab, Dr. Henry Ting, Delta's chief health officer, said in an Infectious Disease Society of America briefing Thursday. "I think [that's] a huge number in terms of shifting that group that's most reluctant," he said.
IndustryPosted by
USA TODAY

Employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine have 5 weeks to comply: United Airlines lays out rules

United Airlines says that more than half its employees who weren't vaccinated last month have gotten their shots since the company announced that vaccines would be required. The airline's 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated. United said Wednesday, however, that employees whose bids for exemptions based on medical reasons or religious beliefs are denied will get five more weeks to get vaccinated.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Businesses React To COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandate For Those With 100+ Employees

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Illegal Pete’s is a Colorado-grown company that over the last 10 years has expanded into two states and now 12locations. They employ just under 400 people. (credit: CBS) “It was a little more overarching than we anticipated,” Devin Rombough, Director of Operations for the restaurant said. He was watching when President Joe Biden detailed the new requirements in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “This isn’t about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

What Employers Can Require With the Approved Covid-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval for a Covid-19 vaccine—the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine—has introduced a new Covid-19 calculus for American employers and workers. Vaccines are readily available now, but as of Sept. 8, only about 62.7% of the U.S. population, and 73.3% of those eligible, have gotten at least one...
HealthPosted by
Fortune

Vaccine mandates pick up steam, but few employers say they’ll fire violators

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Vaccine mandates are picking up momentum in the U.S. Nearly half of companies are requiring or considering mandating COVID-19 vaccination for employees, and President Biden is set to announce Thursday that federal employees and contractors will need to be vaccinated. The President was also expected to go further, reportedly planning an executive order that would instruct all businesses with 100 or more workers to require their employees to either get vaccinated or face mandatory testing.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Talks Consumer Spending and COVID-19-Related Issues

Click here to read the full article. Shoppers continue to spend money at a healthy pace, despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.  “The consumer is doing pretty good and they’re spending money and we don’t see an abrupt stop to that,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., said during Goldman Sachs’ 28th annual Global Retailing Conference. “You’ve got a continuum, of course, of income levels and wealth levels in the U.S. and there are going to be a lot of people with plenty of spending capacity. For customers at the lower end of that scale, wage...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Get ready for the workplace vaccination wars

With the economy wobbling amid the Delta coronavirus surge, President Biden has chosen not to require every American to get vaccinated. Instead, he’s ratcheting up the pressure by pushing the burden down to employers. On Sept. 9, the White House announced several new rules and orders meant to compel some...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Biden vaccine mandate may worsen low driver retention rates

An emergency rule being developed by the U.S. Department of Labor mandating vaccines or weekly testing for workers at companies with 100 or more employees is likely to exacerbate the already low driver retention rates in the trucking industry. “Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this — United...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
Personal FinanceSpringfield Business Journal

When are the Emergency Paid Sick Leave provisions set to end?

Karen Shannon is available to answer your questions regarding human resources consulting. Employers have had the ability to voluntarily extend the FFCRA leave provisions that provides tax credits for the paid leave costs through September 30. Watch for possible extensions of the FFCRA which may cover leave to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, to recover from side effects, while seeking or awaiting results for diagnostic testing, or when unable to work due to COVID-19.
U.S. Politicsvoiceofmuscatine.com

Biden plan to mandate vaccines/testing at large packing plants

Biden plan to mandate vaccines/testing at large packing plants. President Biden has announced a COVID-19 action plan that would require all employers of 100 or more workers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly, which includes most meat packing workers. White House Senior Policy Advisor Cameron Webb tells Brownfield the Tyson Foods mandate – coming from the private sector – has been very successful.
Labor Issuespnwag.net

Tyson Foods, Unions Reach Deal on COVID-10 Vaccine Mandate

Tyson Foods says that labor unions agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November. According to Reuters the company will offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave. Companies like Tyson have been trying to give employees incentives to get vaccinated through bonuses and other benefits as the Delta Variant pushes case numbers higher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy