CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Biden to visit storm-ravaged New Jersey, New York on Tuesday

trust.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens borough of New York City on Tuesday to assess damage from Hurricane Ida, the White House said. The trip comes days after the president visited storm-ravaged Louisiana, where the hurricane made landfall...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Reuters#Manville#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden wants resources for OSHA to enforce vaccine mandate -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden wants the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to have all the resources it will need to enforce the employer vaccine mandate he unveiled on Thursday, the White House said on Friday. Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie...
Presidential ElectionWDIO-TV

Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden spoke with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders’ top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency. The call comes at a moment when there is...
Presidential ElectionGovExec.com

How Delta Beat Biden

Joe Biden’s “mission accomplished” moment came on the Fourth of July. Standing behind a lectern adorned with the presidential seal, he peered out at the hundreds of maskless guests drinking beer and eating pulled pork on the South Lawn of the White House. “Thanks to our heroic vaccine effort, we’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” Biden said. “We can live our lives, our kids can go back to school, our economy is roaring back.” Surely there was reason to celebrate. When he’d taken office six months earlier, more than 3,000 people were dying from COVID-19 each day; the death toll was now down to about 200 a day. When Donald Trump left Washington, D.C., on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, new cases were averaging 195,000 a day; by July 4, that figure had plunged to about 12,000. Biden’s tone was triumphant. The disease hadn’t “been vanquished,” he said, but the bands and the red-white-and-blue lanterns served as a festive promise that the isolation and fear wrought by the pandemic would soon subside. He mingled with the crowd, unmasked, shaking hands and signing autographs. “Biden Declares Success in Beating Pandemic in July 4 Speech” read a Bloomberg headline.
PoliticsCorydon Times-Republican

Biden

Biden initiates long-awaited supplemental relief for last year's Louisiana hurricanes. (The Center Square) – A year after a series of hurricanes slammed into Louisiana, and after many attempts to secure aid, President Joe Biden has initiated supplemental disaster relief funding for still recovering areas of southwest and central Louisiana.
Public Healthtrust.org

Biden to lay out 'path ahead' in COVID-19 fight

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will press for new approaches to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, which rages on despite the wide availability of vaccines, with surging cases in some U.S. states overwhelming local hospitals. In a speech, Biden will focus on...
New York City, NYCNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

Country is at an "inflection point" with climate change, Biden says after surveying Ida storm damage. While visiting an area of New Jersey hard-hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, President Biden said the country and world need to act now to combat climate change. "Every part of the country...
New York City, NYPittsburgh Post-Gazette

New York and New Jersey residents to receive federal aid after storm

The governors of New York and New Jersey announced Monday that they had been granted federal aid money from the Biden administration, which declared areas in both states major disaster zones following the torrential rains and catastrophic flooding last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The funding, which will...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Parts Of New York And New Jersey, Authorizing Federal Aid For Storm Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been five days since the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the Tri-State Area. Many are still cleaning up. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a declaration to pump out federal funds to the local level, which will help New Yorkers in dire need, CBS2’s John Dias reported. “We had to come out through this way, and the water was already like a flowing river,” said Woodside, Queens resident Litzy Gutierrez, 19, describing the flood. Gutierrez and her extended family had to swim through floodwater to get to higher ground during last Wednesday’s storm. Their basement apartment flooded...
U.S. PoliticsKSNT

Who will need COVID-19 vaccines under Biden’s new mandate

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Joe Biden announced a new federal vaccine mandate Thursday that will affect millions of Americans in the country’s workforce. The president started his briefing by blaming vaccine hesitancy on the COVID-19 pandemic’s summer comeback with the Delta variant. “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Missouri governor weighs special session to respond to Biden COVID plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is considering calling a special legislative session to challenge President Joe Biden's plan to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing for many workers. Parson told the Kansas City Star in an interview on Friday that Missouri will oppose the White House...
California StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Pres. Biden To Visit California On Monday To Campaign With Gov. Newsom Against Recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden will be coming to California just a day before the state’s recall election to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Officials say the president will be arriving in Long Beach on Monday for a rally against the recall. The rally will cap an all-out blitz of Democratic Party heavy hitters Newsom has used to sharpen his message against the recall effort. On Wednesday, Vice President and former California Senator Kamala Harris held a rally with Newsom in the Bay Area. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy