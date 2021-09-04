Whippet CC Team Takes in First Invite of Season
With another week of training under their belt and not feeling like they were racing on the surface of the sun, the Whippet Cross Country Team was able to come away with several positive takeaways from their first Invite of the year in West Allis on Friday, September 3. All runners ran better than they did a week ago, with a significant portion cutting more than five minutes off their time — some as much as thirteen minutes!whitewaterbanner.com
