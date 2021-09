FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers continue in Europe this week, with the top two teams in Group G in the UEFA qualifiers meeting on Tuesday, as Netherlands hosts Turkey. The Turks are the only undefeated country in Group G, as they sit atop the group with 11 points, going 3-0-2 in their opening five matches of the first round of qualifying. They are also the team that handed the Dutch their lone loss so far in qualifying, winning 4-2 back in March in Istanbul. Turkey is coming off a rather easy victory over Gibraltar on Saturday, winning 3-0 with goals Kenan Karaman, Hakan Calhanoglu and Hailil Dervisoglu.