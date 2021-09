It's always weird when you go on vacation isn't it? You're so used to getting up, heading to your workplace, getting work done, and then heading home. Fairly simple. But we all tire from the grind whether we admit it or not. For more, I'm pretty sure I hadn't taken a vacation since I started here at 95.3 The Bear. But with football coming up and all the craziness that brings, it was time to slow down for a little bit.