401-07 East Walnut Lane
Renderings Revealed for 57-Unit Building at 401-07 East Walnut Lane in East Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. Renderings have been revealed for a 57-unit multi-family development at 401-07 East Walnut Lane in East Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by DesignBlendz, the building will rise five stories tall, with units occupying 48,816 square feet of space and consisting of one studio, 38 one-bedroom, and 18 two-bedroom apartments. The development will also include 20 bicycle spaces and a green roof.phillyyimby.com
