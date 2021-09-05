Rough draft: Dartmouth football holds first intrasquad scrimmage

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Panthers (SCHS) finally got to hit the football field for real on Friday night, August 27, when they hosted Hardaway (HHS) in their season opener at Alton Shell Stadium. The Panthers had to wait an extra week to play football, as they were forced to cancel their previously scheduled season opener against Westover due to an issue with COVID-19. Having had the beginning of its season disrupted, SCHS was more than determined to come out and fight for a win over the Hawks to open the season. However, it was not to be, as the Panthers were plagued by turnovers, bad snaps from center and mistakes on Special Teams in the first half. All of these things resulted in a 34-6 deficit at halftime and they eventually led to a 41-14 loss to HHS.