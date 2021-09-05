CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Rough draft: Dartmouth football holds first intrasquad scrimmage

Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER — Dartmouth College football held its first of two preseason intrasquad scrimmages Saturday at Memorial Field. It wasn’t a true game — it was more drive-by-drive, with various groups of players on the field together, as well as several different game clock situations. But it was the closest thing to a real game Dartmouth has played in a long time.

