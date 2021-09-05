CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton County, NH

Forum, Sept. 5: Senior centers maintaining services in face of pandemic challenges

Valley News
 6 days ago

Senior centers maintaining services in face of pandemic challenges. Although the headline (“Senior centers staying closed in Grafton County”) is subject to misinterpretation, Valley News staff writer Liz Sauchelli’s article about the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council in the Aug. 30 edition captures the dilemma confronting GCSCC’s leadership and staff as we strive, in the COVID-19 environment, to maintain a very high level of services for older adults and adults with disabilities.

