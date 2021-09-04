Girls Cross Country finishes 6th place at Columbus North Classic

Saturday, The West Vigo Vikings boys cross country team won the team championship at the Riverton Park Invitational in a field of 15 teams. Bryce Stateler took the individual honors, placing 1st place in 18:07, 48 sec in front of his closest competitor.. The rest of the top 6 were Bryland Pape(5), Liam Campbell(6), Griffin Akers (12), Trae Scott((28) and Collin Akers(32) . In the JV Race, Skyler Sullivan, along with Andrew Sedletzek, placed 3rd, shaving 2 minutes off his best time. Great job boys. Lavern Gibson is up next for the Vikings at the State Preview Saturday, where the vikings will again face some of the best teams in the State.