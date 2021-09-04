Girls Cross Country finishes 6th place at Columbus North Classic
The Lady Cardinals raced their best of the season thus far while placing 6th out of 15 teams at Columbus. Lucy Hiller led the way with a strong 19:16 5k effort. Cece Mitchell was close behind in 20:20. Ava Campbell raced to a new season best of 20:56 while Andrea Cerda-Duran and Evelyn Garcia showed great toughness and racing character finishing in 21:35 and 21:59 to round out the scoring for the Cardinals. Modupe Awosanya, Josie Bolen, Ashley Martinez, Kele Nelson, and Sarah Bennett all earned life best times!!southportcardinals.com
