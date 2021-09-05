Patterson Benero, longtime Denver businesswoman and socialite, dies at 90

Remember the Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City? Back in the day it was the place to be and had some of the very best stores. Sadly it closed back in 2017 and has been shutdown ever since. Hit play on the video to take a virtual tour of the now abandoned mall. It's super eerie with no stores or people around and all the stuff that was left behind. YouTube Channel Ace's Adventures takes their cameras inside Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. and explores the remains of what was once a great place to visit and shop.