Hiking is a great way to clear your head, get some exercise, and breathe in the fresh coastal air we’re so lucky to have. And we might be biased, but we can all admit that hiking in Maine is second to none. If you’re in need of a short, fairly easy hike that leads you to some rugged and rocky shoreline, look no further than the Ship Harbor Trail. This easy 1.3-mile trail will make you fall in love with Maine all over again.