Georgia State

Georgia Southern narrowly escapes with win over Gardner-Webb, 30-25

By Underdog Dynasty
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Georgia Southern’s nail-biting win over FCS Gardner-Webb is any indication of how this season is going to go, it’s about to be a frustrating one for Eagle fans. Southern’s supposedly solid secondary was torched by Bulldogs’ quarterback Bailey Fisher to the tune of 315 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting team nearly was able to pull off the upset over an Eagles squad that were 28-point favorites coming into this contest.

