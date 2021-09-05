CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he was treated for cancer 3 years ago

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
 6 days ago
Cancer revealed: Actor Stanley Tucci said he was diagnosed and treated for a tumor at the base of his tongue three years ago. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura)

Actor Stanley Tucci revealed he was diagnosed and successfully treated for cancer three years ago.

The Devil Wears Prada” star told Vera magazine that he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” Tucci, 60, told the magazine for its September cover story. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

Tucci’s wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died from breast cancer in 2009, NBC News reported.

Tucci said he was worried about how his illness might impact his family, adding that he needed to use a feeding tube at one point.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” Tucci told Vera. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Tucci has five children: three from his marriage to Spath-Tucci, and two younger children with Felicity Blunt, his wife since 2012, according to Variety.

According to Vera, Tucci touched wood with both hands when he said his cancer was unlikely to return.

“I feel much older than I did before I was sick,” Tucci told the magazine. “But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

Tucci currently stars in the 9/11 drama “Worth,” which debuted Friday on Netflix, Entertainment Weekly reported.

