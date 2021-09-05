Gamecocks suffocate Eastern Illinois to give Beamer a shutout in first career game
COLUMBIA — It wasn’t just about the result. Of course South Carolina wanted to win the first game of the Shane Beamer Era, and in a perfect world, do it comfortably. But it was also about establishing an identity. A code. A discipline that there’s a new coach and while this year may be taking what he can get considering the roster he inherited, he’ll install a few principles that will be evident in every game as long as he’s here.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0