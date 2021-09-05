CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As top-ranked Barty is knocked out of the US Open, Djokovic advances.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs top-ranked Barty is knocked out of the US Open, Djokovic advances. On Saturday, Novak Djokovic came within four matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years, while top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was defeated by American Shelby Rogers in a dramatic comeback. Djokovic overcame Kei Nishikori...

TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP US Open: Alexander Zverev moves closer to Novak Djokovic clash

The 4th seed Alexander Zverev is through to the third round at the US Open following a commanding 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an hour and 14 minutes. The last year's US Open finalist dictated the pace on both serve and return to earn one of his most dominant Major victories and remain on Novak Djokovic clash course if they win three more matches.
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Three of the top four seeds in the men's singles bracket advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Open. Novak Djokovic faces off against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev clashes with 12th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic will be under the most pressure of the...
TennisFOX Sports

US Open Lookahead: No. 1 seeds Djokovic, Barty get started

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. The second day of the tournament brings the No. 1 seeds into action. Novak Djokovic would become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic plays the first match of the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark. Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty faces Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up, on Ashe in an afternoon match. It's her return to Flushing Meadows after skipping the tournament last year, when it was played without fans. Also returning is Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion who was injured last year. Seeded sixth, she opens against Viktorija Golubic following Djokovic's match.
Tennisnewspressnow.com

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men’s doubles final and the women’s doubles semifinals are also on Friday’s schedule.
TennisESPN

US Open 2021 experts' picks - Outside Djokovic, our eyes are on Medvedev, Barty and Osaka

With no Roger Federer and no Rafael Nadal on the men's side, and no Serena Williams and no Venus Williams on the women's side, this year's US Open will have a little bit of a different feel. But Novak Djokovic is still in it, and he's eyeing that elusive calendar Grand Slam. Naomi Osaka is competing in her first Slam since withdrawing from the French Open earlier this year.
Sportsneworleanssun.com

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty advances to third round of U.S. Open

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia delivered 11 aces while posting a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Clara Tauson of Denmark on Thursday in the second round of the U.S. Open at New York. Barty had 33 winners and 26 unforced errors en route to defeating the 18-year-old Tauson in 92 minutes....
TennisSportsnet.ca

Djokovic defeats Griekspoor, advances to third round at US Open

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic missed an overhead and stared over toward a section of the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. After taking the next game, Djokovic glared in that direction again. Later, he spoke to the chair umpire about someone making noise in the middle of points, considered a no-no in tennis.
TennisTelegraph

Ashleigh Barty knocked out of US Open as Shelby Rogers stirs up raucous home crowd

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round on Saturday after Shelby Rogers mounted a superb comeback. Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tie-break, securing the biggest upset of the tournament thus far in front of an electric New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Their dominance on the tour have made me...'

It doesn't matter if the starts are better or not so much, as the final stages of the Majors tournaments approach, Novak Djokovic knows that it is time to put your foot on the accelerator. And the Serbian will play this Monday the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the 56th time and only on five occasions did he not reach the last eight.
TennisBoston Globe

Top-seeded Ash Barty upset by Shelby Rogers at US Open

NEW YORK — Shelby Rogers lingered on the court and panned her phone around at the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium for a snapshot souvenir of the scene after she beat Ash Barty for the first time. Not just at the US Open. Ever. Rogers was winless in five meetings...

