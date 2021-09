The young leader of the resistance in the Panjshir has called for a national uprising against the Taliban as the Islamist group claimed to have broken the last stand of the opposition and gained control of the whole of Afghanistan.Ahmad Massoud’s cry for revolt came less than 24 hours after he had announced that the National Resistance Front would take part in the ceasefire urged by religious leaders. But the Talibs are scenting victory and feel there is no need to talk, saying that the opposition had given “negative answers” at earlier negotiations.The resistance continues to dispute...