The Balmuda Lantern is a designer light that can be used both inside and out.

Apply smart climate control principles to reduce energy usage and help ensure long service life of your equipment. Why Enclosure Climate Control is More Important than Ever. Electrical systems are becoming increasingly compact and the number of circuits per unit volume is growing, leading to higher heat generation per unit volume. The rule of thumb for semiconductors states that increasing the component temperature by 10 K in relation to the maximum permissible component temperature reduces the part’s service life by 50%. A constant temperature is therefore the best prerequisite for a long service life and high reliability of all the electronic components. Particularly in the case of a completely populated enclosure, it is important that enough cool air flows past the components. There are several ways of achieving this as efficiently and responsibly as possible, but the right choice depends on several factors.