CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Balmuda Lantern is a designer light that can be used both inside and out.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Balmuda Lantern is a designer light that can be used both inside and out. You’d be wrong if you thought lanterns had reached the end of their evolution and that no one would bother to redesign them. Balmuda, a Japanese brand with a burgeoning presence in the United States, isn’t afraid to add a touch of class to a handheld light. The Lantern, as its name suggests, is a simple object that entices you in with its elegance.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Camping#The Balmuda Lantern#Japanese#Micro Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenDesign World Network

How to design the perfect climate inside your enclosure

Apply smart climate control principles to reduce energy usage and help ensure long service life of your equipment. Why Enclosure Climate Control is More Important than Ever. Electrical systems are becoming increasingly compact and the number of circuits per unit volume is growing, leading to higher heat generation per unit volume. The rule of thumb for semiconductors states that increasing the component temperature by 10 K in relation to the maximum permissible component temperature reduces the part’s service life by 50%. A constant temperature is therefore the best prerequisite for a long service life and high reliability of all the electronic components. Particularly in the case of a completely populated enclosure, it is important that enough cool air flows past the components. There are several ways of achieving this as efficiently and responsibly as possible, but the right choice depends on several factors.
Electronicswhathifi.com

JBL Flip 6 improves on the Award-winning Flip 5 both inside and out

The JBL Flip 5 is our current pick of the best Bluetooth speakers, picking up a 2020 Award for its trouble. And now it has a successor – say hello to the JBL Flip 6. On first glance it looks very familiar, with the same tubular design as its predecessor. But it's all change, with a new logo, new colourways, and – crucially – a new audio configuration which should make it sound even better.
TechnologyGuitar Player

Inside the Audiophile Design of the Ruokangas Duke Valvebucker

Founded in 1995 by guitar maker Juha Ruokangas, the Finland-based company that bears his name handcrafts astonishing instruments that are built by a small team of highly skilled people. There are seven basic models in the Ruokangas line, which includes the Duke Classic (the Duke series also features the Artisan...
Electronicshypebeast.com

LG's New XBoom 360 Lantern Speaker Emits Mood Lighting

LG has introduced a sleek new XBoom 360 Lantern speaker sporting a smooth matted metal exterior, metal handle and an adjustable mood light. The speaker features a titanium tweeter and elastic glass fiber woofer distributing even omnidirectional sound. Its defining mood light features three settings: Ambient Mode, which produces calm indirect lighting, Nature Mode which emits organic tones, and Party Mode which lights up to match the beat of music.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker delivers omnidirectional audio and doubles as a lantern

Purchase the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker for omnidirectional audio, thanks to its conical-cylindrical design, making it great for any space. Due to its unique form, this speaker aims sound in all directions with a powerful punch. Moreover, this speaker features 1 titanium 1-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch glass woofer to deliver well-balanced audio. In fact, the glass fiber woofer delivers a clear mid-range and dynamic bass while the tweeter preaches the high-frequency range. Furthermore, the LG XBOOM 360 offers a 10-hour battery life and a carry handle, making it a suitable party companion. When not in use, use it as a lantern as it provides 360-degree mood lighting with 3 presets: Ambience, Nature, and Party. So, whether you’re looking to liven up the party or relax, there’s a setting for you. Finally, it’s available in 3 shades: Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black, and Peacock Green.
Visual ArtDezeen

Kiyoaki Takeda designs Tsuruoka House to accommodate both people and plants

Japanese studio Kiyoaki Takeda Architects has completed a plant-covered house in Tokyo featuring vaulted slabs filled with soil for growing plants. Kiyoaki Takeda, founder of Kiyoaki Takeda Architects, designed the Tsuruoka House after reading an article in the scientific journal Nature explaining that the mass of human-made objects had now exceeded that of all living biomass.
PhotographyPhotofocus

How to use top back lighting for product photography

As with any genre, setting up the right lighting is crucial when it comes to product photography. It’s what elevates a setup for professional results. The right lighting depends on the mood and look that best fits your product. For starters, it pays to be familiar with some of the most effective and go-to techniques for the craft, such as top back lighting.
Boats & WatercraftsTrendHunter.com

Mixed-Use Superyacht Designs

UK-based naval architects, Lateral and New York City-based firm Gill Schmid Design, have designed a hybrid superyacht called SEE. The ship incorporates Lateral's e-hybrid system, which uses batteries as the primary onboard power source. So essentially, SEE will run on batteries and be equipped with diesel engines only to recharge those batteries. Thus producing a more environmentally friendly yacht.
The Daily Collegian

Engineer to measure the power of comfortable, useful lighting

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Does a light shine if no one sees it? Yes, and it wastes a lot of power, according to Dorukalp Durmus, assistant professor in the Penn State Department of Architectural Engineering, who was recently awarded a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) grant.
Interior Designbrownstoner.com

Brownstoner’s Design and Renovation Column The Insider Returns

We’re thrilled to announce Brownstoner’s long-running interior design and renovation column The Insider, written by veteran design journalist Cara Greenberg, is returning after a hiatus during the pandemic. “While many design and renovation projects experienced delays and setbacks over the past year and a half, many others were completed, if...
uasweekly.com

Veronte, the first autopilot using Model-Based Design

The customization of the control systems is a key element for the success of a UAV project. Each aircraft has unique characteristics and needs, depending on its structure and the mission entrusted to it. That is why the performance of the control system must be adapted to the requirements of each system. The Veronte Autopilot incorporates this flexibility thanks to model-based design.
Lifestylearchitecturaldigest.com

Step Inside This Light-Filled Getaway by AD100 Designer India Mahdavi

India Mahdavi developed a traveler’s eye for place before she was a teenager, filing away mental images as she moved from her father’s homeland of Iran to the U.S., then Germany, and finally France with her parents and siblings. Settling into a family apartment in the French Riviera, she would wake up to dappled sunshine on green grass, white shutters against ochre walls, and the ultra-marine haze of the sea a few miles away.
AgriculturePosted by
B100

WATCH: New John Deere Combine Falls About 40 Feet From A Crane

John Deere is obviously one of the most recognizable names in farming equipment. For almost 200 years, they've been cranking out tractors, combines, and other equipment for farmers around the world. They know what they're doing, but apparently somebody working for a shipping company doesn't. Deere's combines usually cost between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy