After a summer of unmasked and unruly passengers growling, grouching, and groping their way across the friendly skies, airlines have had enough. The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday a significant change to its bylaws: the doubling of fines for travelers who defy federal mask mandates for flights. First-time offenders will be fined between $500 and $1,000, while those who continue to ignore the rules will have to pay between $1,000 and $3,000. In July, the Federal Aviation Administration released data revealing that three in four of the more than 4,000 unruly-passenger citations issued on flights this year came from people deliberately flouting mask mandates.