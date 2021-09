Weeks after a massive earthquake devastated parts of Haiti, aid has yet to reach some of the more remote areas, and the suffering — and death toll — is growing. Here in the U.S, the more than million Haitian Americans with ties to the island often find themselves short on resources to help families and loved ones who need it back home — a familiar feeling for the Haitian diaspora in the U.S still reeling from a 2010 earthquake on the island that killed thousands.