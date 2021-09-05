Sidebar: ASU Football receivers quiet but show potential in week one win

UNLV (0-1) at No. 23 Arizona State (1-0), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2). Line: Arizona State by 34 ½, . Arizona State tries to continue a steady buildup of success going into Pac-12 play in two weeks. The Sun Devils easily handled Southern Utah 41-14 last weekend and a similar score is expected against UNLV, according to oddsmakers. UNLV is trying to bounce back after a 35-33 double-overtime loss to Eastern Washington, which plays at the FCS level. The Rebels are trying to win their first game since 2019 after going 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.