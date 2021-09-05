CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidebar: ASU Football receivers quiet but show potential in week one win

Cover picture for the articleIt remains unclear if any ASU wide receiver will have a breakout season in 2021. Heading into the 2021 season, many wondered if an ASU wide receiver would make an immediate impact on the team. Seven of the eight wide receivers on ASU’s depth chart are returners this season, none of whom had more than 11 receptions during last year’s four-game season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

