New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Coal India Limited (CIL), one of India's largest coal producers plan to retrofit its diesel-run heavy mining equipments like dumpers with LNG kits in a bid to significantly reduce carbon emission and save around INR 500 crore annually. CIL fulfils the needs of more than 80 per cent of the country's coal requirements. Through this green push, under its pilot project CIL is retrofitting two 100-tonne dumpers with LNG kits to study the efficiency and outcome on the performance parameters of the heavy machinery used for transportation of coal in mines.