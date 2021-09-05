CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Injuries: AJ Pollock Removed From Giants Game With Hamstring Strain

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers have longed to be at full strength with their group of position players and while that has briefly been the case of late, AJ Pollock was removed in the bottom of the first inning due to a right hamstring strain. Pollock was on second base after...

Cody Bellinger
#Giants#Dodgers Injuries#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers
