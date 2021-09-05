CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Matt Wells’ Red Raiders Recover From Nightmare Start

By Rob Breaux
Posted by 
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Tech vs Houston could not have started worse for Texas Tech and his team. The Red Raiders were bullied all the way down the field to open the game. The Houston Cougars went for it on fourth down twice during a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Clayton Tune QB sneak.

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
173
Followers
236
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Holgorsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Red Raiders#The Houston Cougars#Tune#Texas Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Houston, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Veteran Red Raiders gear up for Houston opener

Matt Wells recently categorized the Red Raiders' preseason camp as the best of his three-year tenure as Texas Tech football coach. That's not all that makes him optimistic going into the season opener against Houston on Saturday at NRG Stadium. "That gives me confidence, certainly," Wells said Tuesday, "but also...
Houston, TX247Sports

Top 10 takeaways from Matt Wells' press conference previewing Texas Tech vs. Houston

Game week has finally arrived in Raiderland after what seemed like a never ending offseason. That means game week press conferences with head coach Matt Wells have returned as well and unlike last year in which all press conferences took place on Zoom, coach met with us media folks in person Tuesday at the Spike Dykes Meeting Room in the Football Training Facility.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Cowboys lost WR, safety down stretch vs Bucs

The Cowboys traded blows with the defending Super Bowl champs and had the lead with just over a minute left but, Dallas didn’t escape Tampa Bay with the result they were seeking after Ryan Succop’s field goal put the Bucs ahead by two points with just two seconds left. However, the Cowboys did escape the contest relatively healthy, with just two players making the post game injury report.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Mike Irwin to Texas Football Fans: “You People Are Morons”

Mike Irwin, the famously grouchy Arkansas sportscaster who has been covering the Hogs since the 1970s, grew up in Lubbock, Texas. So when he discussing his dislike for Texas football, he’s doing it from the perspective of someone who has been in the shadow of Texas sports (from the Longhorns’ viewpoint) for an entire lifetime, either around Texas Tech growing up or around Arkansas as a professional.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
SoccerMagic 106.5

SOCCER RECAP: Red Raiders 1, Hartford 0

Texas Tech freshman Ashleigh Williams scored a 65th minute goal off an assist from Charlotte Teeter to help lead the Red Raiders to a 1-0 win over Hartford on Thursday at the Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raiders (2-0-1) earned their second straight 1-0 win at home after opening the...
Upland, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Orange Lutheran football recovers from poor start to defeat Upland

COSTA MESA — It took a few minutes for Orange Lutheran to settle in, but once it did the Lancers gutted out a 21-7 win over Upland on Friday at Orange Coast College. The game started poorly for Orange Lutheran (2-0), as it allowed Upland to go a 70-yard scoring drive on its first possession.
Houston, TXtexastech.com

Game Preview: Red Raiders Open Season in Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will look to open the 2021 season on a positive note Saturday when the Red Raiders face Houston in the Texas Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN. Mark Jones and analyst Robert Griffin III...
Lowville, NYwwnytv.com

Red Raiders ready to roll into football season

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville football team is hoping for another strong season on the gridiron in 2021. The Red Raiders will be looking to carry over the momentum they gained in the condensed spring football season, where they posted a 3-1 record. Coach Josh Coffman has a...
Appomattox, VAtheunionstar.com

Red Devils fall to Raiders

The Rustburg Red Devils hit the road this past Friday night for a game in Appomattox, falling to the defending state champions 37-20 in high school football action. This game marked the emotional return of Appomattox head coach Doug Smith, who made his way back to the sideline for the first time in nearly a year after his cancer diagnosis in 2020. Smith had to coach the Raiders without starting all-state quarterback Trey Lawing, who was injured on the opening kickoff with an apparent shoulder injury. Back-up signal caller Grayson Peterson would see his first action under center in his career and helped lead the Raiders offense with three total touchdowns. Running back Ervis Davin paced the rushing attack with 87 yards on the ground and added 82 yards receiving. The Raiders piled up nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Texas Statetexastech.com

VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Red Raider Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball team is set to host the annual Red Raider Classic this weekend (Sept. 3-4) at United Supermarkets Arena. The tournament will play host to Texas State, Rhode Island and No. 6 Ohio State. Tech's home opener is slated for Friday at 6 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy