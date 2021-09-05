Matt Wells’ Red Raiders Recover From Nightmare Start

The Rustburg Red Devils hit the road this past Friday night for a game in Appomattox, falling to the defending state champions 37-20 in high school football action. This game marked the emotional return of Appomattox head coach Doug Smith, who made his way back to the sideline for the first time in nearly a year after his cancer diagnosis in 2020. Smith had to coach the Raiders without starting all-state quarterback Trey Lawing, who was injured on the opening kickoff with an apparent shoulder injury. Back-up signal caller Grayson Peterson would see his first action under center in his career and helped lead the Raiders offense with three total touchdowns. Running back Ervis Davin paced the rushing attack with 87 yards on the ground and added 82 yards receiving. The Raiders piled up nearly 400 yards of total offense.