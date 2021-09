Honestly, given the fact that the Mets blew a nine-run lead in a game this week, I thought this meter would be worse. And trust me, I felt very tempted to give those involved worse grades, but as is case many weeks with members of the bullpen, the poor performances are usually balanced with one or more good ones. This emphasizes a theme that we’ve seen all year: the pitching staff rarely fails as a group. There are individual failures and bad patches, but luckily this rarely happens for whole swaths of the pitching staff at a time. And because the offense was able to provide the staff with run support this week, the Mets were in every game, even the high scoring ones.