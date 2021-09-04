Memphis Records Second Straight Perfect Tournament with Victory Over Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. – For the second consecutive weekend, the Memphis Tigers (6-0) finished their road tournament in perfect fashion, as they took down Central Arkansas (1-2) in straight sets Saturday. While remaining undefeated, the Tigers made it 18 consecutive set victories to open the season. For their efforts in the tournament, Sabrina Bianco was named tournament MVP, while Miaya Smith and Bailey Houlihan were named to the All-Tournament Team.gotigersgo.com
