‘No Recourse’: South African Financial Regulator Publishes Public Warning About Binance

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa’s financial regulator issues a warning to anyone thinking about investing with global crypto exchange Binance. Investors should be “cautious and vigilant” about dealing with the crypto exchange because the company is “not authorized to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services” in South Africa, according to a press release by the nation’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

