At least 15 wounded in Chicago shootings as Labor Day weekend begins

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a brazen July shooting amid heavy afternoon traffic on San Pablo Dam Road that left a driver severely injured. San Pablo police said officers responded to the 3500 Block of San Pablo Dam Road for a report of a shooting at 4:42 p.m. on July 1st. Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan with a bullet riddled windshield. The wounded driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The shooter’s vehicle had fled. The ensuing investigation including the surveillance video determined that a suspect vehicle with multiple occupants drove up to the sedan that was in the opposite lane, turning into the Plaza Sobrante shopping area. As the suspect vehicle pulls up along side, the video shows a backseat passenger, pull out a handgun and fire several bullets into the windshield. Investigators hoped releasing the video will generate leads in locating the black, late-model Honda crossover. Detectives are asking for information leading to the identity of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.