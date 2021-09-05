CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 15 wounded in Chicago shootings as Labor Day weekend begins

By Deanese Williams-Harris Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — At least 15 people, including a 4-year-old boy, have been wounded in city shootings since around 8 p.m. Friday into early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head after gunfire from outside went through the window of his residence in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

