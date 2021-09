The 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night, but one future Hall of Famer is still undecided as to whether or not he will lace up his cleats this season. On a radio appearance last month, veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald told Jim Gray that he just didn't "have the urge to play right now", which led many around the league to assume that Fitzgerald was all-but-retired. But his most recent comments seem to leave the door to playing again slightly ajar, "The desire to play at this time is the same as it's been. I'm very comfortable with that. But you never know what tomorrow holds. Right now I'm very content. I'm very content."