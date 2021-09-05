CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Springs, MO

Timothy Lutheran Ministries offers support groups

Blue Springs Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, is offering two support groups this fall: DivorceCare and GriefShare. GriefShare is being offered on Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the fireplace room at the church, offering support for those who have lost a loved one. Each session includes a DVD seminar and a group discussion. The program also uses a workbook and offers help with journaling and grief study.

www.examiner.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorcecare#Griefshare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy