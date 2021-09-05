Timothy Lutheran Ministries offers support groups
Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, is offering two support groups this fall: DivorceCare and GriefShare. GriefShare is being offered on Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the fireplace room at the church, offering support for those who have lost a loved one. Each session includes a DVD seminar and a group discussion. The program also uses a workbook and offers help with journaling and grief study.www.examiner.net
Comments / 0