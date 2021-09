Call of Duty: Vanguard's Champion Hill alpha went live this weekend, and many fans of the series are getting their first chance to experience the mode as a result. Dr Disrespect decided to take Champion Hill for a spin during a recent stream, and it seems the two-time came away mostly impressed. However, the streamer did share one major concern with the mode: he feels the majority of players will inevitably move on, focusing instead on the game's main multiplayer mode, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone. However, Dr Disrespect did suggest that Activision might find some way to integrate Champion Hill with these modes.