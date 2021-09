(KTEN) -- Smoke from wildfires on the West Coast will impact skies across North Texas and Oklahoma this weekend. Numerous, large wildfires continue across the drought stricken western United States. The wildfire smoke typically travels to Texoma through the jet stream or by fronts moving through the region. This weekend's hazy skies are due to a high pressure system to our west which puts us in northwesterly flow. The high pressure system will allow smoke to move into Texoma through the weekend before the pattern shifts for the work week.