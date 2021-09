Massiullah Ahmadzai, 17, fled Afghanistan three years ago with his family, settling in Sacramento, with his three sisters and his mother. His father was not able to travel with the family when they left because he was not granted a visa. When Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, his family watched with horror and fear, praying for a safe evacuation. After days of uncertainty, Massiullah’s father was one of the lucky few who managed to board an evacuation flight to Qatar.